Blip: Screaming Chicken Tikka Masala

A number of years ago, when I was in India, I was finally able to see some Tata Nanos in their natural habitat, and it was glorious. I really liked the one you see here—this was a base model Nano, likely the cheapest new car in the world at the time, but I like how the owner dressed it up a bit—mostly with that red hawk decal on the hood.

Tata Nanos were fascinating cars, and I still wish they were in production today. Especially if they made the big hood bird a factory option.