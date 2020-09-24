Blip: Ride That Gull-Train

Remember the “gull-train” craze of the 1960s? The trick was to pack your trunk full of as much rotting fish as you could hold—that’s how you’d get the longest train of trailing seagulls to follow your car, and yes, with that comes your pick of interested ladies or dudes, however you rolled. A long gull-train gets you anything you want.
As an added bonus if you sealed up the trunk and packed your fish with salt depending on the species and herb mixture you had either a homemade version of Vietnamese Nước chấm or Roman garum.
It was part of a whole system, on road trips you’d shoot the gulls and clean them on the side of the road, drain off a little fish sauce for a marinade then wrap the bird and some veggies from a roadside stand in aluminum foil and tuck it into the cavernous engine compartment. A few hours later you'd have a delicious meal.