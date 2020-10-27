Vote 2020 graphic
Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die

Blip: Renegade BBQ Culture

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: Renegade BBQ Culture
Photo: Ford/Mercury

Ah, the seventies. The era when families would pile into their well-polished, nacho-cheese-colored Mercury Montegos with a smoldering grill jammed in the trunk, driving around until they found a manicured lawn or golf course, and then set up a frenzied, ad-hoc BBQ until the roving bands of Police Wolves detected the scent of charring mutton and goose patties and drove them off. Good times.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

dobbstown
Brunerbingowatusi

I actually liked the style of the Montegos.