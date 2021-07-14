ShopSubscribe
Blip: People As Afterthoughts

Sometimes it's nice to see a real phoning-in of the people-drawing part

Jason Torchinsky
Illustration: Ford of Britain, Autominded.net

I like when you can tell that a given artist is so into drawing cars, putting people into them is clearly just an annoyance. Look at the crew in this Ford Consul, for example: how are they even arranged in there? What’s up with the driver’s face? are they weirdly small? Someone just barely gave a shit.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

