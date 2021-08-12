These old early ‘70s Datsuns were pretty rakish and fun-looking cars. I also can’t think of another car off the top of my head to be named with one letter, repeated thrice. The SSS. There’s been plenty of SS cars but I can’t think of another SSS, or, like I said, any other three-letter repetition. SSK, sure, HHR, close, DDS, that’s my dentist.
DISCUSSION
You know, some top executive’s son with his first “gig” in procurement made the mistake of ordering way to many “S” badges. So to cover from that mistake, the quick thinking executive father said, 160J-S no, not enough sport, we need a lot more sport - it is now the 160J-SSS because “more” is an American thing and it will sell better.
Later around 78/79, the same son ordered “X” badges instead of “Z” badges and this the 280ZX was born. Later, when tasked with the d21 pickup, he finally avoided the mistake that is why the Hardbody doesn’t have anything other than grill molding.