You know, some top executive’s son with his first “gig” in procurement made the mistake of ordering way to many “S” badges. So to cover from that mistake, the quick thinking executive father said, 160J-S no, not enough sport, we need a lot more sport - it is now the 160J-SSS because “more” is an American thing and it will sell better.

Later around 78/79, the same son ordered “ X” badges instead of “Z” badges and this the 280ZX was born. Later, when tasked with the d21 pickup, he finally avoided the mistake that is why the Hardbody doesn’t have anything other than grill molding.

