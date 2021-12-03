This old 1966 Ford Taunus wagon brochure image is interesting for a few reasons: first, the idea of a slide-in plastic liner for a station wagon—like a bedliner on a truck—is kind of brilliant, and I can’t believe no company offers anything like it today.

Then there’s the way Ford chose to show how it could be used—with massive slabs of dripping meat. In a way, it reminds me of the Meat Wagons that would drive around neighborhoods in the summer, playing their distinctive tune and all us kids would chase after it, paying a quarter for a big, sloppy handful of ground beef! Those were the days.