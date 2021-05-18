Blip: I'm Just Saying

Of all the cars you could be thinking about, why aren’t you thinking about a 1970 Peugeot 204 Coupé? I mean, look at it! That’s a fantastic-looking little hatchback. I feel like it’s a problem that more cars don’t look something like this. These proportions could translate to a modern car pretty well. Is any taking notes?
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
I think about 204s all the time. Am I sick?