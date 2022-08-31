Remember when the 2023 Civic Type R was first revealed, way back in those halcyon days of last month? Back then, I made some predictions about its specs using the highly technical and in-depth modeling algorithm known as “educated guessing.” Well, many of those same specs have now leaked (for the JDM model, at least), and I’m curious: How’d I do?

The new Civic’s horsepower is likely to change for the American market, but its overall dimensions probably won’t. So, let’s compare the leak to my predictions and see how close I got.

Spec Spec My Prediction My Prediction Leak Leak Difference Difference Horsepower 310 hp 326 hp 16 hp Weight 3,152 lbs 3,130-3,140 lbs 12-22 lbs Length 180.7" 180.5" 0.2" Width 74.4" 74" 0.4" Height 55.3" 55.7" 0.4"

That’s not bad! Horsepower is the biggest difference, and I’m happy to aim low and be pleasantly surprised. I did say that, if the Type R moves to one global horsepower figure, it would be 320 — so an announcement on that front could mean I’m only off by six.