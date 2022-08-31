Remember when the 2023 Civic Type R was first revealed, way back in those halcyon days of last month? Back then, I made some predictions about its specs using the highly technical and in-depth modeling algorithm known as “educated guessing.” Well, many of those same specs have now leaked (for the JDM model, at least), and I’m curious: How’d I do?
The new Civic’s horsepower is likely to change for the American market, but its overall dimensions probably won’t. So, let’s compare the leak to my predictions and see how close I got.
That’s not bad! Horsepower is the biggest difference, and I’m happy to aim low and be pleasantly surprised. I did say that, if the Type R moves to one global horsepower figure, it would be 320 — so an announcement on that front could mean I’m only off by six.