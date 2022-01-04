Holy crap, it’s 2022! That’s so many twos. February is really going to strain our national two supply. I thought today would be good to feature a car from 1922, and happily I found this absolutely bonkers 1922 Ford Model T upon which someone has built what looks kinda like a massive dollhouse.

It seems it was a promo for a local lumber company:

I’m going to guess that the whole side opened up and you didn’t have to get in through those doors, because even with improvements in nutrition, I don’t think people in 1922 were about four inches tall compared to people of today.