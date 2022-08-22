This past weekend, I got to check out Gridlife Circuit Legends at my home track: Lime Rock Park. Expect a slideshow and a full blog coming soon, talking about the event and the track and how the two fit together, but for now I wanted to give you a few photos. As a treat.
Watch
01:50
Now playing
BAD_How the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Drives On-Road and Off
Friday 6:42PM
I’m back on my shooting cars through other cars bullshit, but now I have a lens that actually makes it work. I see you, commenters, who dislike the Artsy Shots. How about now, Benson?
Advertisement
I also went a little too deep on Victoria Scott’s piece about panning photos, and decided to try it out. Turns out panning shots are real fun.
G/O Media may get a commission
Year-round basics
Uniqlo Summer Sale
Advertisement
Expect more soon! Drifting, time attack, panning shots, ruminations on the nature of humanity and motorsport. It’s all to come!