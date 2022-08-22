This past weekend, I got to check out Gridlife Circuit Legends at my home track: Lime Rock Park. Expect a slideshow and a full blog coming soon, talking about the event and the track and how the two fit together, but for now I wanted to give you a few photos. As a treat.

I’m back on my shooting cars through other cars bullshit, but now I have a lens that actually makes it work. I see you, commenters, who dislike the Artsy Shots. How about now, Benson?

I also went a little too deep on Victoria Scott’s piece about panning photos, and decided to try it out. Turns out panning shots are real fun.

Expect more soon! Drifting, time attack, panning shots, ruminations on the nature of humanity and motorsport. It’s all to come!