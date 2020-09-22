Blip: Don't Get Any Closer To That Jag!

“Hey boss, I hired a photographer for the brochure shoot.”
“Great, anything we need to know about them?”
“Only that they’re very well-respected, had a great portfolio, and come highly recommended. And—”
“And what?”
“And they have a severe phobia of Jaguars.”
“The big cats or the cars?”
“Both.”
“Won’t that be a problem?”
“They said they had an idea? And it should be fine?”
“Okay, well, I’ll just trust you on this one.”
“I won’t let you down, boss!”
Advertisement
DISCUSSION
I hear they’re out standing in their field...