Blip: Don't Get Any Closer To That Jag!

Photo : Jaguar

“Hey boss, I hired a photographer for the brochure shoot.”

“Great, anything we need to know about them?”

“Only that they’re very well-respected, had a great portfolio, and come highly recommended. And—”

“And what?”

“And they have a severe phobia of Jaguars.”

“The big cats or the cars?”

“Both.”

“Won’t that be a problem?”

“They said they had an idea? And it should be fine?”



“Okay, well, I’ll just trust you on this one.”

“I won’t let you down, boss!”