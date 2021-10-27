I like what Opel was attempting here, focusing on the car, free from the constraints and influences of whatever environment it may be seen in, but their choice of an abstracted no-space here is a bit odd. Because it looks just like severely rusted sheet metal. It looks like David Tracy’s blood. It looks like rust.
DISCUSSION
It’s the spiritual side of the Cars universe. “For you are rust, and to rust you shall return.”
Also, this ad appears to be written for a British audience, but the car is LHD?