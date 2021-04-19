Blip: Cloud Storage

This 1972 brochure for the charming little Fiat X1/9 is pretty delightful, but it’s so hard not to make a cruel joke about those not being clouds because they’re either smoke and steam because it’s overheating or maybe exhaust clouds, but I, like those clouds and that Fiat, will rise above.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
Completely off topic but thought I saw you pop up on a History Channel ad or was my head in the clouds?