I’ve been slow to get into the Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. Having had a little extra free time (and an extra day off) this weekend, I finally put it on and my, it’s a quirky little show. The insanely great casting alone helps as well including the likes of Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Nathan Lane and Tiny Fey.

Advertisement

But here is one of my favorite cast members spotted in my viewings: Short’s character, Oliver Putnam’s Peugeot 504.

It’s the perfect fit for Oliver — the man who reveals his license expired 25 years ago — painted to be an old washed-up Broadway director, with an eclectic taste and personality. The Peugeot is a sincerely great fit... quirky, weird and full of personality. It appears Oliver clearly doesn’t understand how to care for a car though, because that poor 504 dies.

I hope she is resurrected and returns, triumphantly.