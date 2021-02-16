Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: Beige On Beige On Beige

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: Beige On Beige On Beige
Photo: Innocenti/Autominded

Is there any better way to get back to work after a long weekend than with a mildly inspirational image of a beige supermini on a beige beach in front of a beige cityscape? I bet it’s making you hungry for popcorn shrimp and fries and hush puppies while wearing khaki pants and sitting at a table of unpainted lumber, right?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Nothing beige about the Innocenti Mini DeTomaso Turbo, though.