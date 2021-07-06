ShopSubscribe
Blip: Ami Wrangling

Oh right, a subhead, a subhead. A lot to ask for a one-sentence image post, but, hey, I don't make the rules

Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: Ami Wrangling
Photo: Citroën

See what’s happening here? This was a real problem in 1960s and 1970s France: little kids, coaxing innocent, unsuspecting Citroën Amis into private, enclosed yards, usually never to be seen again. To this day, nobody knows where these Amis are.

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Dubblewhopper-a dubble negative

The dude in the background is the real story here. He is the mother’s backdoor man. 