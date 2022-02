Look how that woman and her Dalmatian are standing there. It looks like they were just walking in the woods when, holy shit, they managed to spot an elusive 1966 Rover 2000, in its natural habitat, grazing on squirrel entrails.

Advertisement

“Easy, King Carleton, “ the woman murmurs to her dog, on high alert. “We don’t want to spook it. “

Then, to herself, “Savor this moment, Carmolinina, for you have stumbled into the presence of the divine.”