Blip

Blip: 8 Bit Bangers

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: 8 Bit Bangers
Screenshot: MobyGames

It’s Friday! The buttocks of the week, if you choose to measure it so. I thought you might like to see how a Porsche 959 and a Ferrari F40 looked as rendered on a Sinclair Spectrum, one of the biggest home computers in Britain in the 1980s. As the name suggested, the Spectrum could do color, but it was set up so that you could only have two colors per 8x8 block of pixels, so you ended up with lots of stuff that looked like this, in monochrome chunks.

I really like the pattern dithering, though! These would make good bathroom tile patterns, too, if you’re rennovating.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

ibelle42
Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death

Rennovating... Rennsport...

I see what you did there!