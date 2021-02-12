Blip: 8 Bit Bangers

Screenshot : MobyGames

It’s Friday! The buttocks of the week, if you choose to measure it so. I thought you might like to see how a Porsche 959 and a Ferrari F40 looked as rendered on a Sinclair Spectrum, one of the biggest home computers in Britain in the 1980s. As the name suggested, the Spectrum could do color, but it was set up so that you could only have two colors per 8x8 block of pixels, so you ended up with lots of stuff that looked like this, in monochrome chunks.

I really like the pattern dithering, though! These would make good bathroom tile patterns, too, if you’re rennovating.