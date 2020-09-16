Photo : David Tracy

The Fiat Barchetta is a beautiful front-wheel drive sports convertible with a timeless design initially sketched all the way back in the early 1990s. In fact, the rather modern-looking Barchetta entered production in 1995, a time when curvaceous, popup headlight-less, modern sports cars (see BMW Z3) were just entering the fray. You should absolutely check out the story of the Barchetta’s design and look at the earliest sketches from all the way back in 1991.