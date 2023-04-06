The Biggest Parking Lots, Structures in the World Compared to Other Sizable Things

Parking lots. They take up a lot of useful space, can be confusing, and do little to add any sort of spice to our lives. Unfortunately, if we are going to continue our commitment to cars (especially here in North America), parking lots are just a very necessary evil.

Which brings us to this post. I wanted to know where the biggest parking lots in the world, but I needed a visual, as 10 pictures of gray buildings wouldn’t be visually interesting. So to add some context to visualize just how large these parking behemoths are, I’ve found things, whether objects, places or other buildings in similar sizes.

So you’re aware, my method for determining size was a simple one. I took the average size of a parking spot (9 ft x 18 ft = 162 sq. ft. ) and multiplied that by the number of spaces these parking garages hold. I did not include aisles or other design elements.