Big Changes To The Seven-Year-Old Lexus IS Just Stuff Like Air Vents

Justin T. Westbrook
Filed to:2021 Lexus IS
2021 Lexus ISLexus ISLexusLexus IS F-Sport
2021 Lexus IS
2021 Lexus IS
Photo: Lexus

The look of the new 2021 Lexus IS already completely leaked, but now we know the sculpted-on-sculpted exterior wraps around basically the exact same car we already had, bringing into focus exactly how disappointed I am that this is just a another refresh.

Illustration for article titled Big Changes To The Seven-Year-Old Lexus IS Just Stuff Like Air Vents
So what’s actually new besides the sheetmetal? Well, actually not a whole lot. This is the second “facelift” of the IS model introduced on the New N platform (it’s called that, but it’s not new anymore) back in 2013. I was hoping the full reveal would give me some clues as to why the very-dated look of the interior is carrying over from the outgoing car, and well, that’s why. They made some rectangle vents a circle now, and updated the infotainment trackpad.

Illustration for article titled Big Changes To The Seven-Year-Old Lexus IS Just Stuff Like Air Vents
Seems like an alarmingly soft move for a company as big as Lexus, and by extension Toyota, to not do a traditional update cycle on a model in a segment that was previously seen as very promising. Especially with a recently updated Audi A4 and a completely overhauled new BMW 3 Series on the market.

But anyway, the chassis has undergone an overhaul, reducing weight in the suspension, control arms, coil springs, and anti-roll bars by almost 20 percent with use of lighter materials. The car sheds another two pounds by replacing its old traditional wheel lug nuts with new LFA-inspired wheel bolts.

Illustration for article titled Big Changes To The Seven-Year-Old Lexus IS Just Stuff Like Air Vents

The IS300 keeps its 2.0-liter inline-four with 241 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, the IS 300 AWD gets a detuned 260 HP 3.5-liter V6 with 236 lb-ft of torque, and the IS 350 gets the more powerful V6 tune with 311 HP and 280 lb-ft of torque. Not gonna lie, that’s a bit of a letdown, even understanding it’s just a refresh.

Rear-wheel drive cars still come with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and the all-wheel drive models still come with a 6-speed auto.The IS 350 F-Sport adds no additional direct performance, but you do get a cold-air intake and sport exhaust for a tuned noise, and BBS 19-inch wheels that are lighter than the car’s stock 19-inch option. You can get the F-Sport in rear-or-all-wheel drive.

Illustration for article titled Big Changes To The Seven-Year-Old Lexus IS Just Stuff Like Air Vents
On top of that, you can option the Dynamic Handling Package. It adds an adaptive suspension system that electronically controls the shock absorbers, a torsion limited slip differential to rear-wheel drive F-Sports, an additional Sport S+ drive mode and a custom mode, and carbon fiber exterior trim accents on the mirrors and spoiler.

To me, this was a car that appeared broken and now has been, as far as I’m concerned, fixed aesthetically. I’m fully sold on the exterior, alarmed by the interior, but now I want to drive it again. Shedding some weight can’t do much harm.

Illustration for article titled Big Changes To The Seven-Year-Old Lexus IS Just Stuff Like Air Vents

But I do feel overhyped and undersold by this tease—granted, a large part of that is me desperately clinging for anything to come up nice and good at the moment. A powerful, sharp and loud Japanese sedan really could have scratched an itch.

But regardless even if this is just a minor refresh despite the hype, Japan is diving into a luxury renaissance right now and I’m feeling good. There’s this Lexus, the new Acura TL, and the new turbo-four and inline-six Mazdas all coming up, and it should be fun.

Illustration for article titled Big Changes To The Seven-Year-Old Lexus IS Just Stuff Like Air Vents
Justin T. Westbrook

Staff Writer, Jalopnik

