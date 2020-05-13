Bid On This Custom Harley-Davidson LiveWire For Charity You Cheapskates

Image : Harley-Davidson

In the immortal words of Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst, ‘everything is fucked, everybody sucks.’ That’s just the world we live in right now. Things are bad and there doesn’t seem to be any indication of an end in sight. In an attempt to do something good for the terrible world we inhabit, Harley-Davidson is auctioning off one of its ungodly expensive, yet incredibly fun to ride LiveWire electric motorcycles to benefit the United Way Worldwide’s covid-19 community response & recovery fund.

“When entire communities come together to support people in times of need, organizations like United Way are able to make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Brian Gallagher, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “The funds raised by auctioning this customized motorcycle will allow us to better provide needed services for individuals and families recovering from COVID-19 and support our efforts to bring communities back stronger than before. Thank you Harley-Davidson, Bonhams, and everyone involved in supporting this special event.”

This one-of-one LiveWire has been customized by Harley with a one-off paint scheme and unique graphics . It has also been fitted with a full array of carbon fiber Harley accessories, including things it calls ‘ Speed Screen Blade, Tail Section Cowl, and Tank Trim’. The bike will also be signed by living descendents of company co-founders Arthur, Walter, and William Davidson .

The first 500 examples of the limited production LiveWire model are called “First Strike” and this is the final First Strike edition LiveWire, meaning it is the 500th example produced. I don’t know if that’s particularly significant, but uh... that’s neat, I guess .

The LiveWire itself starts at $29,799, and when you toss in a thousand dollars or so of accessories and another grand for paint and customization, this is already an expensive motorcycle that Harley is donating to the cause. The pre-auction estimate for the bike predicts a final gavel somewhere between $35,000 and 45,000.

The auction, held digitally in conjunction with Bonhams, is live right now and runs through May 26th. As of this writing, bidding is currently sitting at $38,000 for the LiveWire. If you’d like to place a bid in an attempt to help the United Way and get a cool bike for your efforts, click right here.

If you have the funds, you should bid. Don’t be a cheapskate.