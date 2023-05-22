One of the many gifts of automotive culture is that its significantly layered, and YouTube is the place to find your niche. No matter your taste, most all of these “layers” have some cool shit to enjoy. For instance, Japan’s Street Car Nationals awards owners for the cool and unique things they’ve done to their cars. We then hop over to Indonesia — home to one sick and surprisingly legit JDM car collection. Then there’s always at least one over-ambitious guy out there, but this week, it’s a guy who bought a very crispy, nearly-destroyed Dodge Charger in hopes to turn it into the ULTIMATE CHARGER.

But hey, you’re not here to listen to me rant about it. Take a look at the best videos YouTube has to offer this week to find out for yourself.