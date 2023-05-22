700 hp “No Lift Shift” Chevy C5 Z06 Corvette on Steroids!!!

A 2800-pound C5 Corvette Zo6 with 700 horsepower sounds like the stuff of dreams. Or someone’s death wish. YouTube’s AutotopiaLA takes viewers along experiencing (and surviving) this wild build.

A Japanese Legend Vs. A Korean Newcomer

Mazda FD RX-7 vs 2022 Hyundai Elantra N // THIS vs THAT

I just need a moment fanboy here. I LOVE the Hyundai Elantra N. I’ve long desired to buy one, but I can’t just see around the crazy dealer markups just yet. Until then, I satisfy my need and love with any Elantra N content I can find online.

Anyway, this week, Hoonigan put a 1993 U.S.-spec Mazda RX-7, modded to push out what they believe is 270-280 hp, up against one of the best sport compact sedans on the market: a bone stock Hyundai Elantra N.

A Ferrari In The Desert

Driving My Ferrari To The Sahara Desert!

YouTuber Seen Through Glass owns a 20-year-old Ferrari 360, and does something most Ferrari owners would shame him for doing: He drives it. The 360 has been on many adventures already, but this week, it takes on an even more non-Ferrari-esque terrain... the Sahara Desert.

Buying A Burned Dodge Charger Hellcat For A Build

I BOUGHT A DODGE CHARGER WITH ONE HUGE PROBLEM!

Even as a car enthusiast, I don’t think I’d ever consider bringing a burned-out shell of a muscle car (or any car) back to life. I’d give up before I even started. Luckily, I’m not part of the DIY Gang.

DIY Gang found a cheap, crispy Charger Hellcat, with grandeur plans to turn in into an AWD monster. Follow his ambitions and do some second-guessing with the rest of us.

Japan’s Street Car Nationals

Street Car Nationals 2023 by Mooneyes: The Ultimate Automotive Extravaganza

Over in Tokyo, is an annual car show and award event known as the Street Car Nationals. There, some of the most unique cars (and unique-looking) you’ll likely ever see compete for titles. Autocom Japan highlights the wonders of the show and how it brings enthusiasts from literally every walk of life and cars from every shore together.

One Of The Cleanest Fox Body Ford Mustangs

Test Drive 1982 Ford Mustang Coupe 351 V8 $15,900 Maple Motors #2128

Ford’s third generation Mustang, known as the Fox body, was in production for nearly 15 years, so there’s honestly a lot of examples out there. But with anything that was produced as far back as the 80s... as years have passed, it’s getting harder and harder to find them in good shape.

Except for this example shown by YouTube’s Maple Motors Muscle Cars, Nick Southgate. They have a clean brown 1982 Mustang for sale that someone should buy before I potentially do.

Friends Let Friends Drive Their Ferrari F40

Borrowing My Friends Ferrari F40!

It must be nice to have rich friends who let you borrow their multi-million dollar pristine Ferrari. YouTube’s Cars With Luke was tossed the keys to his friend’s Ferrari F40 for a full day, and let’s bond over the jealously we all feel watching it.

Also, Luke, if you’re reading this, how do I also make this same friend?

Indonesia’s Car Culture

Indonesia’s Diehard Automotive Lifestyle at The Elite Car Show in Jakarta

Indonesia isn’t necessarily a country that comes to mind when it comes to impressive car collections. But Larry Chen shows us, it’s a hot bed for seriously sick cars. This video visits a BMW restoration shop and reveals parking garages full of the cleanest supercars outside of Beverly Hills.

“Indonesia, I had no idea. I’m sorry for my ignorance.”

Driving Classic Le Mans Racers

Finally driving my HERO CAR! 1985 Porsche 962 Rothmans | Ben Collins | RM Sotheby’s Le Mans Auction

Ben Collins Drives has been working through a through a five car lineup made up of some of the greatest cars to have ever competed at Le Mans. This week, he gets behind the wheel of the 1985 Porsche 962 Rothmans. Enough said.

Going Drifting In Japan

THE ULTIMATE DRIFT COLLAB IN JAPAN! We finally did it. / S4E55

<Insert Tokyo Drift music here — you were already humming it when you read the slide title.>

YouTuber e_ought, flew to Japan to take part in a drifting competition and this video seriously reiterates just how big drifting is over there. It’ll have you wishing there was more drifting competitions (legally) here in the U.S. outside of our Formula Drift series.

