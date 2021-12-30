Was 2021 a great year? Not exactly! But we did have some posts that got a lot of attention. Take a walk down memory lane with us, as we think back on 2021, a year that will seem much better by this time in 2022.



This is a list full of disappointment, rife with shattered expectations and haunted by the sense of being underwhelmed. It’s telling that a Tesla leads. What it says, I’ll let you decide. I’m surprised that BMW has not fared well, and at the same time, I’m not.



I’m unsure what that says about the BMW I call my own. Not as in, I live in my hatch. More like, when I get in my car, I’m in one of my favorite places in the world. It’s the reverse feeling of tossing your keys on the end-table walking in through your front door, but it elicits the same chemical response in my brain.

Readers pointed out that the Bavarian carmaker has enjoyed praise from journalists for machines that didn’t deserve it. Also, readers noted that the C5 Corvette is actually underrated. That’s fine! I might not get it, but if you do, the gate’s open come on in. We asked readers what the most overrated car of all time was, and these were their answers: