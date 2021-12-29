Was 2021 a great year? Not exactly! But we did have some posts that did good traffic. Take a walk down memory lane with us, as we think back on 2021, a year that will seem much better by this time in 2022.

Back when I had my 2013 Chevy Sonic, the thermostat and its housing decided to explode one day, leaving me rolling down the street steaming like a tea kettle and spewing orange GM Dexcool coolant all over the engine. A dealer service visit later, I find out that it was going to cost $600 bucks to replace.



The engineers at GM thought it was a good idea to make a part that’s integral to the engine’s cooling system out of plastic. I was going to do it myself until I found out what it entailed. Because the whole housing is made out of plastic, had I gone with the OEM part, failure to properly follow GM’s bolt-tightening sequence after installation could potentially fracture the whole housing, requiring another replacement.

A quick search on Rockauto found an aftermarket one made out of metal for $34 . My mechanic ended up replacing it for me for $50.

We asked readers what were the weirdest unserviceable parts they knew of. These were their answers.