A Forgotten Model Lineup, Repoed Hemis, An Odd Oldsmobile Engine: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week

This week’ s videos is full of dreams, forgotten cars, and the reposessing of cars possessed people who couldn’t pay for them. You can check out how one man’ s dream to build his own street inside of a warehouse came true. Or you can take a look at a weird trim of a Camaro from the early 1980s. If that’s not weird enough for you, there’s a classic review of a failed Korean automakers lineup from the turn of the century. If you’re in the mood for a little drama, we even have some Dodges getting repoed.

So find something good to eat and sit back while you check out the best automotive videos on YouTube this week.