Car Culture

This week has videos of cars you probably forgot existed with a bit of off roading adventure and a one-off Mustang sprinkled in.

Lawrence Hodge
Image for article titled A Forgotten Model Lineup, Repoed Hemis, An Odd Oldsmobile Engine: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week
Screenshot: REVan Evan YouTube

This week’s videos is full of dreams, forgotten cars, and the reposessing of cars possessed people who couldn’t pay for them. You can check out how one man’s dream to build his own street inside of a warehouse came true. Or you can take a look at a weird trim of a Camaro from the early 1980s. If that’s not weird enough for you, there’s a classic review of a failed Korean automakers lineup from the turn of the century. If you’re in the mood for a little drama, we even have some Dodges getting repoed.

So find something good to eat and sit back while you check out the best automotive videos on YouTube this week.

Off-Roading A Pricey Jeep

Taking My New $100,000 V8 Jeep on the HARDEST Trails I can find!

With the right options, a Jeep Wrangler 392 Rubicon can easily cross $90,000, which is an insane amount of money for a Jeep Wrangler. But if you can afford it, it’s probably one of the best off-road vehicles ever made. And while the majority of the ones that are purchased never see anything worse than a potholed urban street, some people actually take these things off-roading. Check out how itsjusta6 takes his 392 Rubicon and properly plays with it.

The Ultimate Off-Road Question

Rugged Adventure Vehicle or an RV with Dirt Tires?

Keeping with the off-road theme, the last few years have seen it become really popular. Automakers continue to roll out off-road focused or off-road styled vehicles, and buyers can’t get enough. For those people that actually take off-roading seriously, though, it’s not something one just jumps into. Certain things have to be considered. Like Trailrecon, who ponders whether or not to purchase an overlanding vehicle or an RV with dirt tires.

An Odd Oldsmobile Engine

Craziest Automotive Engines: Oldsmobile’s V5 Diesel (Yes, I Said V5)!

In the mid-20th century, Oldsmobile sometimes acted as GM’s tech testbed. The brand had number of innovations, like the world’s first mass-produced automatic transmission and offering the first all-steel roof on models. But some things the brand did never made it to production. Rare Classic Cars & Automotive History checks out a unique prototype Oldsmobile engine: a V5 diesel. An experimental engine from the early 1980s, it was rated at 70 horsepower and 111 lb-ft of torque.

A Weird Camaro Trim From The 1980s

1982 Camaro Berlinetta T-Top ~ Classic Survivor ~ Low Mile Pony Car For Sale Z28 Wheels

The third-generation Camaro continued GM’s weird habit of giving the Camaro a luxury trim — a strange move considering that buyers who wanted a luxurious coupe from Chevy should have been buying Monte Carlos. Choosing a Camaro Berlinetta gave you unique aluminum wheels with gold accents and gold Berlinetta badging. This was in addition to a standard V6 — optional V8 — and a t-top roof.

Cereal Marshmallows highlights a 1982 Camaro Berlinetta he has for sale with just under 139,000 miles on it.

A BMW With A NASCAR Engine

BMW Z4 With a Nascar Conversion

BMW and NASCAR are two things I never thought I’d see in the same sentence. But here we are. In what’s probably one of the wildest conversions I’ve ever seen, Cars.co.za highlights a second generation BMW Z4 race car down in new Zealand. Under its hood lies an all American, 5.7 liter V8 from Hendrick Motorsports making a whopping 590 hp.

Remember Daewoo?

1999 Daewoo Model Line | Retro Review

It’s OK if you don’t remember. The Korean brand briefly sold its own vehicles here in the U.S. right at the turn of the century. They were mostly forgettable cars with unique names like Leganza and exterior designs by Giugiaro. The always excellent MotorWeek Retro Reviews highlights Daewoo’s full 1999 lineup in a blast from a forgotten past.

A Unique Street In Ireland

Others build dream garages, we built our own street...

I honestly had no idea that Ireland had a car scene. Drift Games highlights their six month secret project where everyone thought they were building a garage. They were actually building a city street inside of a warehouse. It’s the culmination of a 30-year dream come to life, and it’s fantastic.

Repo Dodge Chargers And Challengers

Dodge Challengers & Chargers Getting REPOED!

So far this year, Dodge has sold over 71,000 Chargers and Challengers. While that’s an impressive number, especially considering the amount of SRT models that are running around everywhere, the reality is much different. High APRs combined with costly cars and people getting approved to buy them that shouldn’t be mean a lot of these things end up turning into bank repos.

Car Questions Answered went to a used car dealer vehicle auction in a video that shows just how many of these things get repossessed by their respective banks. While every vehicle at the auction is a repo, the number of Chargers and Challengers there are speaks volumes.

A Powerful Ford Mustang Cobra R Prototype

9,000 RPM “Tunnel Ram” 4.6 Cobra R Prototype | 680-Plus HP One-Off SVT Mustang

The Ford Mustang Cobra R was one of the first super Mustangs to come from Ford. Sure there were the GT and old Shelby models, the Cobra R was low production and predated every modern high performance special edition and Shelby trim.

REVan Evan got to check out an extremely rare Mustang Cobra R prototype owned by Paul Svinicki of Paul’s High Performance. This particular prototype was used during Ford’s testing of the Cobra R. But under the hood of this particular Cobra R lies an engine that makes more power than the production Cobra R ever did: a massive V8 showing off 680 hp with a screaming 9,000 rpm redline.

Lost Top Gear Segments

The Lost Top Gear Segments

Say what you will about them, but Clarkson, Hammond and May’s tenure at Top Gear made for fantastic automotive TV. But apparently you may not have seen all episodes of the world’s most popular car program. The Magnificent Mr McGee highlights 10 lost segments of this era of Top Gear, ranging from a Pontiac Solstice review to a firefighter challenger. It’s all a reminder of just how great this show was.

