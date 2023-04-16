Lexus LFA Review, Jay Leno in an Escalade-V, A 1,300-HP Civic: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

Car Culture

Lexus LFA Review, Jay Leno in an Escalade-V, A 1,300-HP Civic: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

This week's roundup of gearhead videos includes a Civic hatchback that might have too much power, Chris Harris on his Polestar 1, a quad-rotor RX-7, and more.

By
Lawrence Hodge
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Lexus LFA Review, Jay Leno in an Escalade-V, A 1,300-HP Civic: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week
Screenshot: Automotive Anatomy YouTube

This week’s best YouTube videos includes a few that are wild. Ever think you would see a sixth-gen Honda Civic with as much power as a Bugatti? You’ll find it here and the disastrous result of all that power. We’ve also got a GMC Syclone with just 278 miles, getting washed for the first time since it was sold as a new car. There’s even a low-mileage Maserati GrandTurismo that has problems, which shouldn’t be surprising.

So sit back, relax, and get lost with us as we look through a handful of the best automotive videos YouTube has to offer this week. Enjoy!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Chris Harris and His Polestar 1

Chris Harris and His Polestar 1

Chris Harris Reviews The Polestar 1 - An Irresponsible Financial Decision?

I didn’t know that Chris Harris owned a Polestar 1. I didn’t expect him to go for something like that. In the latest video from Collecting Cars, Harris goes over his ownership experience with the Polestar 1. He mentions that Polestar told him that he owns the only example sold in the UK, which says a lot.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Jay Leno Drives the Cadillac Escalade-V

Jay Leno Drives the Cadillac Escalade-V

Most Powerful Full-Size SUV: 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series

It was only a matter of time before one of the most famous car guys in the world got his hands on the biggest, most powerful Cadillac ever. Leno is a huge Cadillac fan, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he buys one of these things. I would.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

A Review of the Lexus LFA

A Review of the Lexus LFA

The Best Japanese Car Ever Made | Lexus LFA Review!!

I know the LFA has been out of production for a while now, but it doesn’t hurt to be reminded of just how great it was. Someone lent their privately-owned LFA to YouTuber EddieX to review. Do yourself a favor and check it out. Once you hear that glorious V10 exhaust, you’ll know it was worth it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

A Honda Civic With Too Much Power

A Honda Civic With Too Much Power

1300HP 4G63 AWD Civic WRECKS Racing Frustrate EG Honda (The Full Story)

What happens when you drop a 1,300-hp Mitsubishi engine and all-wheel drive in a sixth-generation Civic hatchback? A wild wreck that someone was lucky to walk away from, as That Racing Channel shows.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

A Point-of-View Drive of a First-Gen Acura NSX

A Point-of-View Drive of a First-Gen Acura NSX

1991 Acura NSX - The Japanese Supercar You Need to Drive! (POV Binaural Audio)

POV (Point of View) driving videos are great, especially if its a car you’ll probably never get to drive yourself. They literally put you in the driver’s seat of the car, and allow you to experience everything from the dashboard design to a bit of the performance. Tedward got a chance to drive an original NSX through a Southern California canyon and its every bit as great as you’d expect.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Why You Shouldn’t MistakeLow Miles’ forProblem Free’

Why You Shouldn’t MistakeLow Miles’ forProblem Free’

Low miles car should be golden, right? Not on this ‘13 Maserati GranTurismo! CAR WIZARD explains why

A 2013 Maserati GranTurismo with just 30,000 miles should be pretty flawless, right? Nope. Car Wizard managed to get under this low-mile GranTurismo that a local dealer sent to him to fix up before they listed it for sale. It’s got problems. Apparently those low miles were due to the car sitting for a long time, and now that it’s being driven again, things are starting to come loose — and leak.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

The First Wash of a 32-Year-Old GMC Syclone

The First Wash of a 32-Year-Old GMC Syclone

First Wash Ever GMC Syclone Truck Only 278 Miles Full Detail and Drive!

Larry Kosilla from auto detailing channel AMMO NYC got a chance to get his hands on a rare performance pickup, the GMC Syclone. This example has just 278 miles on it, so it’s extremely mint. But it also has super-thin paint, meaning Kosilla had a tricky time giving this pickup its first deep-clean in its entire life.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

1,200 Horsepower Audi TT RS vs. A Quad-Rotor RX-7

1,200 Horsepower Audi TT RS vs. A Quad-Rotor RX-7

Rob Dahm vs Hank Iroz! 1200hp Audi TT RS drag races 4 Rotor RX-7

The dudes at Hoonigan got their hands on that monster four-rotor Mazda RX-7 again. This time the muscular Mazda went up against an equally powerful beast: an Audi TT RS with 1,200 horsepower.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

A How-To Video on Building the Perfect Honda EX Hatch

A How-To Video on Building the Perfect Honda EX Hatch

How to BUILD a PROPER 1996 Honda Civic EK Racecar Build!

The sixth-generation Honda Civic is loved by tuners the world over. They’re cheap, parts for them are plentiful and they’ll run just about forever. And if you get your hands on one to tune it, you’ll have something really special. Automotive Anatomy got to ride along in one owner’s clean Honda Civic EK hatch as he detailed what he did to achieve what he thinks is one of the best Civic builds around.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Driving Renault’s Electric Hot-Hatch Rally Car

Driving Renault’s Electric Hot-Hatch Rally Car

FIRST DRIVE: Renault R5 Turbo 3E - 375hp Hot Hatch | Top Gear

The lucky bastards at Top Gear got their hands on the next generation of performance in the Renault R5 Turbo 3E. It’s a powerful electric tribute to the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 homologation specials from the 1980s. They describe it as not blindingly fast, but very capable with a communicative chassis.

Advertisement

12 / 12