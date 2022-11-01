Bentley has been talking about making an all-electric Bentley for many years, though that hasn’t happened yet. Bentley does make hybrid vehicles, however, like the hybrid version of the Bentayga. On Tuesday, Bentley unveiled a version of that that it is calling its “most sustainable” Bentayga, the Bentayga Odyssean Edition. I would agree that the car is very sustainable, because they’re only going to make 70 of them.

Some bullet points, via Bentley:

3.0 litre V6 Hybrid producing 462PS (456 bhp) with 700 Nm (516lb.ft)

New 18 kWh battery brings improved electric-only range to at least 28 miles (45 km) WLTP – to Odyssean and other Bentayga Hybrid models

Environmentally friendly materials include tweed upholstery panels and Open Pore Koa veneers

Exclusive craftsmanship and styling including ombré embroidery

Three-colour interior, unique and bespoke to Odyssean

Unique 22” wheels with Pale Brodgar accents

Six Curated Designs with further choice from Bentley’s full exterior palette of more than 60 colours, plus endless bespoke options

Pale Brodgar accents to exterior brightware complement the natural tones of the six curations

On sale in November, ahead of Q1 start of production

All of 28 miles of electric range! Don’t spend it all in one place. Anyway, Bentley’s argument for “sustainable” hinges largely on those interior materials, which is an extremely low bar but I will give Bentley some credit for nodding at the concept of sustainability at all.

The open pore Koa veneer of the centre console uses 90% less lacquer than high-gloss veneers, and allows the natural surface texture and aesthetic of the wood to be enjoyed. Selected from only the very best, most figured stock available, open-pore veneer is painted with just three ultra-thin layers of lacquer, together totalling only 0.1 mm in thickness. The fascias and waistrails are finished in a sleek, minimalist Piano Linen veneer, while a dedicated three-colour leather scheme lends the whole interior new depth. Together with new materials, sustainable natural leather is used widely across the cabin, thanks to its long-term durability.

The cabin also features panels of beautifully crafted tweed made from 100% British wool, twisting a blend of tonal colours into a bespoke yarn to create a unique natural luxury textile especially for Bentley.

Advertisement

Have a good look, because it’s highly unlikely you’ll ever see this car again. You’re certainly not buying it, because it is firmly in if-you-have-to-ask-you-can’t-afford-it territory. It will, however, be a real curiosity in 20 years, when whoever owns these things pipes up to say, “Well, it was Bentley’s most sustainable Bentayga at the time,” and the room instantly falls asleep.

G/O Media may get a commission Fandom friendly MobyFox Wear your fandom on your sleeve.

MobyFox’s officially-licensed bands and custom watch faces are homages to fandoms spanning decades—from The Beatles, to Black Panther. Buy at MobyFox Advertisement