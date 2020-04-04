Bentley Has More Bespoke Versions Of The Bacalar If You Want To See What Colors You Can't Get

Image : Bentley

Bentley recently presented the Ba calar, a 12 car run that’s a rebody of the Continental GTC but costs $2,000,000 and the ability to have a roof. We’ve covered that it’s ridiculously excessive and won’t ever leave the owners’ garages (all 12 are spoken for already, so you can’t get one, sorry) but now Bentley has released demo images of what they envision could be selected from their nearly infinite options list.



A lot of these cars are described with really absurd wording and interesting choices of homage. This is the Bacalar Menlo, named for Menlo Park, because they want that sweet, sweet Silicon Valley billionaire money. Don’t take my word for it! Check out what Bentley themselves said:

Taking risks and pushing the limits of what’s possible with an attitude that will change the world encapsulates the spirit of “The Menlo” - named after Menlo Park, Palo Alto, California, where many of the greatest entrepreneurs gather at leading technology companies.

Alright, fine. I like the blue. It sure looks pretty.

This one is green! I’m not going to quote any more from the press release. If you wanted to read a four hundred word description of how fancy this color is, you’d have clicked on the press release. Green is a natural color for any British OEM, of course, but I will say this does give me extremely strong Ford Fiesta vibes from the shade.

See? Just plop that bad boy under some wild directional lighting and you basically saved yourself $1,985,000 bucks for a car painted a good color with a roof included!

The interior can have accents of yellow or red in it! Wow! Those sure are colors.

To be slightly more fair to Bentley, they do also show this delicious maroon on black combo, which is an interior I would absolutely get excited for. Interiors in actual colors need to come back, and maroon is way up there on the list for me. Personally, however, if I were spec’ing out a $2,000,000 car where pretty much any choice was on the menu for me, I don’t know why I’d even go this understated. Go full ‘80s blue-on blue-on-blue interior with sunset-colored floor mats. Paint the whole thing neon purples and pinks. I want to look like synthwave Speed Racer. Then again, maybe you don’t get to have a sweet two million to blow on a car without a roof if you lack taste to the degree I do.