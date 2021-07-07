Bentley Has A New Hybrid In The Flying Spur

Image : Bentley

Bentley is finally getting around getting electrified. The Bentayga is already available in Hybrid form and this week the the 2022 Flying Spur Hybrid was announced.



The heart of the Flying Spur hybrid is its V6 engine. Yes, a V6 sits under that long ass hood. At a rather small 2.9-liters, it’s only the second V6 engine the company has ever offered (The first being the 3.0-liter V6 in the Bentayga Hybrid. That engine is sourced from Audi.)



With twin turbochargers, that engine alone makes 410 horsepower. An electric motor gives another 136 HP for a total combined output of 536 HP. Bentley claims it’ll move to 62 mph in 4.3 seconds before topping out at 177 mph. There’s a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery that will give the Flying Spur Hybrid 20 miles of all-electric range.





You can choose between “ EV-Drive” which is the standard mode when the car is first started; “ Hybrid” which works in conjunction with the vehicle’s GPS system to find the most efficient route and “ Hold” , which is meant to charge the battery.





Everything else is standard Bentley. Meaning posh and luxurious as hell. Over 60 exterior paint colors to choose from, including personalized colors. Five different hide colors can be chosen for the interior. You can remotely heat or cool the interior . Bentley provides the charging cables for the car along with a Bentley branded home charger. While pricing for the U.S. will come at a later date, order books open for Europe later this summer with deliveries beginning before year’s end.

