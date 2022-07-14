Most racing games are remarkably straightforward affairs, like any other type of simulation. You tend to know what you’re getting into before you even start, and save for those rare cases of false advertising, there’s little to surprise you.



But any game can be weird, and that holds true for those that involve driving, too. There are plenty of head-scratching racers out there — more than we could reasonably include in one list. So we’ve rounded up a neat 10 of them, running the gamut from missions-based vehicular action to racing-themed RPGs and one where you just run. Some of these are relatively well-known, but others deserve a bit more notoriety than they’ve received over the years. Let’s give them some love, shall we?