Behind The Scenes Of IMSA's Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing

Racing

Behind The Scenes Of IMSA's Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing

Anything can happen during a 10-hour endurance race — and it usually does.

By
Elizabeth Blackstock
Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

This past weekend saw the 2023 IMSA season wrap up at Road Atlanta. The 10-hour Petit Le Mans endurance event is a grueling race that can test the mettle of even the most composed teams — and this year, I had the opportunity to shadow Gradient Racing. This Texas-based team competes in the GTD class behind the wheel of an Acura NSX GT3, and while they weren’t competing for a Championship, the team composed of Katherine Legge, Sheena Monk, and Marc Miller still aimed to finish as well as possible to end the season on a high.

I was with the team throughout the weekend, whether that meant sitting in the hauler between sessions or standing in the pits during the race. Viewers at home don’t often get a full sense of just what it’s like to be one of these teams competing for glory; this is your chance to get a feel for what it’s like to race at PLM.

Full disclosure: Gradient Racing invited me to shadow the team at the 2023 Petit Le Mans.

Thursday Morning

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

Thursday dawned damp and cool in Braselton, Georgia; most of the weekend would be plagued by thick clouds and the occasional burst of rain showers.

Getting To Work

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

Three different practice sessions took place for the IMSA teams on Thursday, which meant that Gradient Racing had arrived early to make sure the Acura was in fine shape.

In The Pits

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

The pit lane at Road America needed to accommodate 52 entries, which meant that each team was fairly cramped.

Stop And Go

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock
Autographs

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

Just before qualifying comes an hour-long autograph session; fans are invited to head to the paddock to secure signatures of their favorite racers.

And: Media Obligations


Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

From the autograph session to interviews, Sheena Monk remains a consummate professional.

Suiting Up

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

Katherine Legge of Gradient Racing suits up to qualify the Acura.

Watching And Waiting

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

Crew members look on as Legge qualifies; the GTD and GTD Pro classes were the first on track for IMSA qualifying, which meant they dealt with damp conditions.

Back To The Garage

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

After qualifying, the team took the car apart to ensure it would be cleaned and ready for race day.

On The Grid

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

The Gradient Racing Acura sits on the grid during the pre-race fan grid walk.

In The Pits

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

Meanwhile, Monk and Legge debrief in the pit lane.

Photo Op

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock
The Crew Looks On

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock
Ready To Roll

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock
We Go Green

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

A view from the flag stand after the start of the race, when the sun finally pierced through a thick cloud cover.

Monk Studies Data

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock
Post-Pit Stop

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

The post-pit stop routine involves a quick cleaning of the team’s Michelin tires.

Pizza In The Pits


Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

Lunch is served — and yes, we’re all eating on our feet in the quiet moments of the race.

Just The Essentials

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

Brakes and snacks.

Legge Looks On

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock
Quick Stop

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock
Downtime

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

When she wasn’t driving, Sheena Monk spent a significant portion of the race entertaining guests.

Nightfall

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock
The Moment Of Disaster

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock
Clearing Out

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

With 90 minutes remaining in the race, Legge reported a mechanical fault and slowed to a stop on the track. This photo was taken moments later, after the crew ran to the garage to prepare tools and spare parts in the hope of a quick repair.

Retired

Image for article titled Behind The Scenes Of IMSA&#39;s Petit Le Mans With Gradient Racing
Photo: Jalopnik / Elizabeth Blackstock

The season ended on a low for Gradient; its on-track issue stemmed from the gearbox, and it wouldn’t be possible to initiate a repair and return to the track. There was nothing left to do for the crew but pack up and start preparing for 2024.

