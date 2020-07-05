Image : Chrysler

Before Cadillac built its Allantés on an asse mbly line stretching from Pininfarina’s shop in Italy to a plant in Detroit where they were finished, Chrysler was sending its Crown Imperial limos across the Atlantic in the other direction to be appointed by the luxury experts at Ghia.

Ghia was responsible for taking stock Imperial sedans and slicing them open to stuff them with leather, wood, and other fancy pieces of trim that big wigs love in their stretched limos. At least the ones that didn’t want Cadillacs, I guess.