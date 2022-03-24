Among the topics I never expected to write about at Jalopnik, Bad Bunny has to be high on the list. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter skirts the line between genius and absurdity often, but I never took the artist and professional wrestler for a jalop or gearhead! As in, a lover of big rigs and mundane daily drivers.



As the tour for his latest album closes, Bad Bunny is sharing his love of trucks by letting fans stay at his tour trailer, which he calls “El Ùltimo Big Rig.” And other than being an unexpected gearhead, Benito is also an unlikely Airbnb host but a reasonable one. The one-night stay at the trailer in Miami, Florida will cost $91 and comes with VIP passes to the sold-out show.

The artist says he’s inviting fans to live on the road for one night to share in his experience of living in a 53-foot trailer while traveling for El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022. The show shares the “last of” theme with his third studio album and arguably, the rig itself:

“Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible” the artist said. “I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them.”

The custom Peterbilt truck could be called the ‘the Last Big Rig’ in English, but I get the feeling it’s better translated as the ultimate expression of a big rig — in the superlative sense. Whatever you want to call it, it’s an impressive machine:

The biggest rig was built by Ryan Friedlinghaus, of West Coast Customs, with the help of Fletcher’s Diesel Repair. The Peterbilt hauls a massive trailer that looks like a shipping container converted to living quarters. There are bed, lounge and eating areas inside, on top of amenities throughout. There’s even a vinyl player! I’d love to see what the artist spins in his down time.

Bad Bunny calls it a deeply personal space that references his past; I’d wager that begins with the Big Rig, as the artist reportedly uses the truck to pay homage to his grandfather, father and uncles, all of whom were truckers.