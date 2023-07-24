Baby Trapped In Hot Car Saved After Crowd Smashes Windshield

It’s hot out there, especially in Texas as temperatures have been trending well into the triple digits over the last couple of weeks. So when a South Texas family accidentally locked the keys in the car , along with their baby, several bystanders went into action to help get him out , Fox News reports.

Footage from one of the individuals at the scene shows a man smashing the windshield with some sort of instrument, before another man then takes his place and starts bashing. After making a hole, the man reaches in through the windshield area. The footage then jumps a bit after someone – reportedly a woman – went into the car to retrieve the baby. After that, you can see the child crying as they’re lifted through the windshield into the arms of the second man.

WATCH: Windshield smashed to rescue baby from hot car at South Texas HEB

The whole situation reportedly took place in the parking lot of an H-E-B grocery store in Harlingen, Texas. The heat index the day this happened was over 100 degrees, according to the news outlet . It was likely even hotter in that parking lot.

Right now, Fox reports that we don’t know how long the child was in there before they were rescued, but according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it takes as little as 10 minutes for a car to heat up by 20 degrees. At any rate, it was very hot in that little crossover. To make matters even more dire for those involved, Fox points out that children’s body temperature actually rise three to five times faster than adults.

According to USA Today, at least 14 children have already been killed because they were left in hot cars this year. That brings the total number of deaths to 1,000 over the past three decades.