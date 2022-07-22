Have any of you fine Jalopnik readers been traveling lately? Because, speaking from experience, it’s a little bit of a fucking disaster thanks to massive delays, cancellations, illnesses, and more throwing of one monkey wrench after another into the whole “vacation” thing. If you’re looking for a hassle-free trip, you’ll be hard-pressed to find it these days — but you’re definitely not going to find it at these airports.

The foundation for this story comes from CNN, which collected data from FlightAware between May 26 and July 19 to see which airports were most likely to have delays or cancellations. We’ve fleshed out that initial reporting with data of our own.