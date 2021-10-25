In September, a record number of RVs were sold in America . But, for anyone looking to escape the masses at campsites across the US, van maker Jayco has an off-road RV just for you.

Jayco has been making RVs since 1968, so knows a thing or two about creatively cramming your essentials into a small space.

For its new 2022 van, Jayco takes this philosophy and adds an element of ruggedness. Presumably, so that anyone looking to avoid other RV drivers can head off-road and hide in the wilderness.

Built using a Mercedes Sprinter as the base, the Terrain 2022 van is powered by a three-liter V6 engine. The power from this motor is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

To make driving as easy as possible, the Terrain packs in aids such as active brake assist, lane-keeping assistants, blind spot assists and rain-sensing wiper systems.

All that driving wizardry is there to get you and your mobile home to the most remote destinations possible.

Once there, you’ll be able to relax, safe in the knowledge that the 55,000 other RVs sold last month won’t be able to reach your isolated spot.



So, now that you’re feeling secluded, it’s time to revel in all the creature comforts your Terrain van carried there for you.

Firstly, the front seats can swivel round to make a dining area for four. There’s also a flip up table inside the cab, and a fold out one for outdoor dining.

To prep for your dining experience, the van has a fridge, pantry and pull out worktop for you to peel, chop and dice all your ingredients. For cooking, it has an induction stove, and there’s a stainless steel sink.

Campers will also find an all-in-one bath and shower where they can wash before dinner. The van also has a built in cassette toilet, as well as an exterior power outlet, and roof-mounted solar panels that charge a built-in battery.

After a hard day spent hiking and stargazing, it’s time to check out the van’s drop down bed. Beneath the bed is a rear garage for you to store all your outdoor gear, and the van is also packed with cleverly-placed closets and cupboards.

These features all come as standard, but optional extras for the Terrain include heavy-duty shocks, a side awning, and a ladder to the roof.

The cost of all this outdoor luxury? A cool $192,000 plus optional extras.