Audi's Covering Extremes With A New EV And A Twin-Turbo V8 SUV At The LA Auto Show

The 2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback, a somewhat lither version of the company’s fully electric E-Tron SUV, officially marketed as “e-tron,” will step on the scene at this week’s 2019 LA Auto Show. It will share a stage with a 5,000-pound SUV with eight cylinders, two turbos, and a Nürburgring speed record.



The tirelessly optimistic side of me feels like, hey, this is great, there’s something for everybody. By “everybody” I mean both people who want to spend a lot of money on a quiet, luxurious electric car and people who want to spend a lot of money on a loud, luxurious... car.

Advertisement

Photo : Audi

Audi will show off the latest RS 7 Sportback super sedan and RS 6 Avant wünderwagon as well. A cynic could point to one new electric car debuting with an entourage of high-output low-efficiency asphalt assault vehicles shreds any “environmentalism” creds. But, I can’t bitch too much, because while my Audi R8 and Audi RS 5 Sportback reviews haven’t gone live yet, they have been written, and spoiler alert, both of those gasoline-guzzling cars are awesome.

Anyway, the E-Tron Sportback will give us all an opportunity to compare Audi’s take on something similar to Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, so that will be interesting. And of course, I’m revved right up to see the RS 6 Avant station wagon in person since I had to skip the launch to get another stupid surgery. As for the RS Q8, at least there will be a nice-looking alternative to the Lamborghini Urus!

The E-Tron Sportback design teasers so far have been pretty vague, but shots of camouflaged RS Q8s have been bumping around for some time now.



The full download on the new EV Sportback is scheduled to go out tomorrow (Tuesday) Nov. 19 at 6:00 p.m. pacific, so we’ll know more about it then. Once we get a chance to check it and the RS Q8 out, we might even have some more hot takes for you.