The Audi E-Tron electric SUV is off to a great start with, wait, no, actually it is already getting a recall and it’s for potential battery fires. Nobody has been hurt with the roughly 540 cars sold in America thus far, Audi claims, but it’s not a good look.

Again, there have been no reported injuries associated with the recall, as Bloomberg reports with comment from Audi:

The company issued a voluntary recall of approximately 540 E-Tron SUV models sold in the U.S. because of a risk that moisture can seep into the battery cell through a wiring harness glitch, spokesman Mark Dahncke said. The company isn’t aware of any fires or injuries because of the flaw, which affects a total of 1,644 models, he said.﻿

[...] Audi said there have been five instances globally where a battery fault light turned on because of the moisture issue. It began contacting E-Tron owners in the U.S. last week, prior to a warning from federal safety regulators, and should have a repair available by August. “We are applying an abundance of caution as no such incidents have been reported globally,” the company said in a statement.

Audi went on to claim that it had five instances of a battery fault light turning on, but that it put out the recall before any federal safety regulators got at them. “We are applying an abundance of caution as no such incidents have been reported globally,” Audi stated, as noted by Bloomberg.

As a reminder, this car was late to production due to software issues and it has a disappointing range to begin with.

Taking on Tesla, as it seems, is easier said than done.

UPDATE: 5:11 EST, Jun 10th, 2019: Audi contacted Jalopnik with the full text of its statement. It is as follows: