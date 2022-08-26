After months of rumors, Audi is officially joining the Formula 1 grid in 2026, but that new race program will come at a cost. The German marque is cancelling the LMDh program it planned to run in the IMSA WeatherTech and World Endurance Championship series, Sportscar365 reports.

Back in March, the site reported that the LMDh program had already been paused for a few months as Audi pursued an uncertain future. An Audi spokesperson told Sp ortscar365 that the decision had nothing to do with F1, instead resulting from higher-than-expected costs surrounding Audi’s Dakar entry.

Now, with the German manufacturer focusing on supplying engines for F1, there’s not going to be any room for something like LMDh.

From the website:

“Audi Sport is pooling its strengths for the Formula 1 project and as a consequence is discontinuing its LMDh project,” a statement read.

“The motorsport division had recently suspended the development of the sports car for endurance racing.” Sportscar365 understands that an Multimatic-chassised Audi LMDh car was in build and just weeks away from the start of on-track testing prior to the manufacturer’s decision to pause the program earlier this year.

The manufacturer does still plan to compete in customer racing and will still offer GT2, GT3, GT4 and TCR machines.

The cancellation of this program has been almost guaranteed for a while. Partner team WRT ended its relationship with Audi earlier this year, instead signing with BMW to compete in the World Endurance Championship. Further, prospective driver Rene Rast has signed with BMW to compete in Formula E.