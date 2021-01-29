Audi Expands Sportback Lineup To Include Q5

Image : Audi Media

The Audi Q5 will be available in liftback form for 2021. The Q5 Sportback will join the GLC Coupe and BMW X4 in the “crossover with a coupe-like roofline” segment, appearing on dealer lots later this year. Pricing has been released and build and price tools are active on Audi’s website.



Image : Audi

Both the Q5 and SQ5 Sportbacks come in the same three trims: Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige. The base price on the Q5 Sportback is $47,800, it’s $56,100 for the SQ5 Sportback. That price premium gets you a roofline that cuts into rear visibility, headroom and cargo space. Though you only really lose two cubic feet of seats-folded cargo space compared to the standard Q5.



Advertisement

Image : CarBuzz

Engine choices on both the Q5 and SQ5 are the same as their regular versions. Q5 and Q5 Sportbacks both get powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 261 horsepower. SQ5 models share the same 3.0-liter 349 HP engine.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

Image : Audi Media

For those that wanted a plug-in EV option with their sporty roofline, it seems Audi has left you out for now. The plug-in hybrid models are only available on the standard Q5 and won’t be offered on the Sportback models.