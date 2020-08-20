At $88,000, Could You Find This 2017 Shelby F150 Super Snake Charming?

Photo : Craigslist

Ford isn’t the only company doing extreme performance trucks, but they’re the only ones that can call their trucks Shelby Performance editions. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Super Snake gives you 750 of those Shelby-imbued ponies. What might all that horsing around be worth?

So, a funny thing happened while we were contemplating yesterday’s candidate. It turns out that the 1982 Toyota Celica Liftback we looked at was once owned by fellow Jalop Richard Dawson’s Ghost, who proceeded to give us more history and color commentary than did the present owner in their ad. Such a joyous family reunion could not go un-celebrated, and we all did so by giving the Celica an 84% Nice Price send-off.

When a classified ad is written in ALL CAPS it can mean one of two things: the seller is unfamiliar with how the caps lock key works, or, the subject of the ad is kind of a big deal.

This 2017 Shelby F150 Super Snake is kind of a big deal. That’s because it’s all kinds of a big truck.

First off, the F150, as we all know, is the perennial best-seller here in the States. That’s pretty big. This particular model, with its SuperCrew cabin, also gives you acres of room to roam inside, although its 5 1/2-foot bed does tend to leave long lumber in the lurch. The BIG big deal here, however, is the Whipple-topped five-litre that lives and breathes under the multi-tier hood. That supercharged DOHC V8 is good here for 750 horsepower and can hurtle the massive machine to sixty from a stop in under four seconds. Yeah, that’s kind of ALL CAPS worthy.

The Super Snake looks loud and proud too. It’s been suitably muscled up and t here’s no mistaking the blue and white color scheme as anything other than something from the house of Shelby. Perhaps the most amazing thing about this truck is that its total mileage is a mere 630. Hell, that must be fewer than three fill-ups of its 26-gallon fuel tank.

As you would imagine of a truck that has been so lightly used, this one looks amazing. The paint and trim all appear intact with no hazing on the topcoat, headlamp covers, or the chrome on the huge six-spoke alloys. Those are wrapped in massive 305/45 meats and are open enough to give a good view of the red-painted calipers behind , front, and rear.

Stepping inside you’ll find things are more Ford than ol’ Shel,’ but there still is a special emblem on the armrest that will remind you of what’s under the hood every time you poke it with an errant elbow. There’s also a series badge on the dash indicating where the truck falls in the 2017 model run. The rest is pretty much standard F150, which isn’t a bad thing at all as these are pretty swank trucks. You get all the creature comforts, as well as plenty of room in the back for any additional creatures you want to make comfortable.

The ad claims that only 110 Super Snakes were built in 2017, and this one’s mix of color combo and 4X2 chassis is shared with only 36 others, making it a fairly rare vehicle in the seller’s estimation. The title is clean and the asking price is $88,000.

Yes, that was eighty-eight thousand dollars. That’s a lot of cheddar, but keep in mind that a current model year Super Snake will set you back six figures making this a good twenty grand less. Now, admittedly the current Super Snake gives you 770 horses, but $1,000 per horse extra is probably not so frugal a choice. And, it’s not like you’re getting something that’s old and beat up here either. This Super Snake looks for all intents like a brand new truck. Hell, I bet it still even has that new truck funk inside.

Okay, enough rationalization. Nobody is going to buy a truck like this based on common sense. No, you buy it because the ad is in ALL CAPS and the truck is worth that ALL CAP description. You buy it because you want to live your life in ALL CAPS and maybe also with an extravagance of exclamation points !!!!!!

If that’s you, or someone you know, do you think the dropping of $88K on this Super Snake would be a smart move? Or, CAPS or no caps is that too much to shell out for t his Shelby?

You decide!

