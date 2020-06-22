At $8,000, Could This 2003 Ford Excursion Limited 7.3 Be A Pretty Big Deal?

Photo : Craigslist

The 7.3-litre Power Stroke diesel in today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Excursion is considered to be a member of one of the best engine families in Ford Truck history. That’s what makes these big beasts so desirable to their fans. Let’s see if this one’s price could be considered a stroke of genius.

The seller of last Friday’s 2016 Volvo S60 T6 shot a number of the photos for their ad overlooking the Big Tujunga Reservoir, just off of the legendary Angeles Forest Highway. That’s right in my backyard and so I was keen to see your response to the car as well as the $17,499 asking price the seller had set for it. If you all thought it was a screamin’ deal, and it being so close, perhaps it’s a car I should look into.

Fortunately for my bank account and, more importantly, my relationship with my wife, a narrow 54 percent of you nixed the idea. That was the number of those dunning the car to a Crack Pipe loss, and potentially saving my marriage. Thank you, people, I owe you one.

We live in challenging times. We’re told by various sides that we should alternatively shelter in place and get back to going out and keeping the economy alive. It’s a conundrum with no easy solution for those of us not yet ready for the quietude afforded by the grave.

I think, however, that I may have found a solution. Check out this 2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4X2 SUV. It is inarguably, the largest wagon that Ford has ever produced for the consumer market. At 227 inches long and over 80 wide, the three-row Excursion could allow you effective physical distancing with others while you’re still in the same truck.

That’s not the only attractive attribute this Excursion possesses either. Another is the 7.3-litre Navistar-built Power Stroke Diesel that sits under its massive hood. The 2003 model year was this engine’s last. At mid-year, it was replaced by the higher-output but soon to be discovered, woefully unreliable, Power Stroke 6.0. This was done to meet the competition on power and accommodate more stringent smog standards that were coming in ‘04 .

At 275 horsepower and a massive 525 lb-ft of torque, the 7.3 turbo diesel V8 isn’t exactly a slouch and it makes that power without the fuss for which the later six-ohs became known.

In fact, well maintained, i t’s not uncommon for the 7.3 to do half a million miles without blinking an eye. Astoundingly , t his one is more than half-way there, showing over 300K on the clock. Even more incredibly, the odo is about the only place those miles are evident.

Overall, t he truck does look to be in pretty good shape for those miles and a decade and a half of racking them up. The Mineral Gray Metallic paint appears to be without flaw and comes with color-matched lower cladding and rear bumper. Factory chrome wheels bookend the longest running boards you’ve ever seen and those are matched by a humongous side-exiting exhaust tip.

This being a Limited, it’s pretty swank inside. The three rows of seats get leather seating surfaces with captains chairs in the front and second pews. The upholstery looks to be in decent shape save for one back seat that seems to have gotten all the use. Up above there’s a DVD entertainment system and rear-cabin A/C controls since this thing is so big inside—a remarkable 146 cubic feet of cargo space—that, of course, it has different climate zones in front and back.

The big-ass storage area is accessed through Ford’s clever three-piece dutch door and liftgate back portal which gives you the choice of hatch or hatch and swingers . The load area on this one appears clean enough, although the entry apron looks either worn down or is where the Sahara desert is kept in the off-season.

Making up for that, you get a remote start for all those cold mornings when there are un-masked masses congregated around the truck and you need to warm it up. There’s also a custom grille in the nose which is nice, although that’s bookended by headlamps that have gone as yellow as an old man’s beard.

The seller says the truck has been garaged-kept and that makes me keen to see just what sort of garage can fit something this gargantuan. It has also apparently enjoyed on-time oil and filter changes, or so the ad says . There’s no word on other maintenance, and things like the high-pressure injectors on these do tend to need refreshing at around 200K. That, of course, is far in this Excursion’s rearview mirror. The title is clear and the asking price is $8,000.

The Excursion was Ford’s attempt to take on GM’s Suburban. It was the biggest of the company’s SUV lineup, a roll played today by an extended-wheelbase (MAX) edition of the smaller Expedition. There will likely never be a truck like the Excursion from Ford ever again. That means the used market is the only salve for those in need of such girth and vision that extends no further than the border of a Blue Oval badge.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing since these trucks have a rep for being surprisingly reliable, extremely comfortable, and hilariously overburdening when it comes to parking lot stalls. That’s a lot to like. Add to that the stellar 7.3 and you may have a winner on your hands.

The question for you, however, is whether this high-mileage example can command that $8,000 as it sits. Yes, it’s only 2-wheel-drive, but should you not need the added tire spinning capability, that factor makes this less complicated to drive and a good bit better on the kidneys in terms of ride quality.

What do you think, could all that equal handing over $8,000 to take over ownership? Or, for that much, is this an Excursion you would not go out of your way for?

You decide!

Topeka, KS Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Daniel D. for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOCP. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

