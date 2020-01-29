At $6,900, Is This Manual-Equipped 2006 BMW 650i Automatically A Good Deal?

Photo : Craigslist

Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 650i rocks amazingly huge 21-inch wheels with rubber band tires. It also comes with a rare six-speed stick. The most important number for us, however, is going to be the price. Let’s see where that lands.

So, the one major issue—if you could even call it that—on yesterday’s 2005 Acura TSX was a rip in the driver’s seat cushion upholstery. Interestingly, that literal wear and tear took place on the left side and may have been the result of leg motion caused by actuating the clutch for the car’s rare six-speed stick. See? This is why people buy automatics!

At just $2,999, plenty of you advocated buying the non-auto Acura, and as a result, it took home an easy 70 percent Nice Price win for its trouble.

I think that was some pretty good detective work on the Acura’s seat, and considering that today’s candidate is also a stick, I think it behooves us to check it for clutch-related wardrobe malfunctions as well. Inquisitive minds activated!



We’ll get to all that in a sec. First, however, let’s see just what we’re looking at. This is a 2006 BMW 650i, or E63, which represented the model line’s reconstitution after a nearly decade and a half hiatus. Positioned as a grand touring range-topper, the E63 and its E64 convertible platform-mate shared a lot of what goes on underneath with the contemporary E60 5 series. Also, like the Dame Edna E60, the big two-doors featured styling that was, to say the least, polarizing.

Of course, time wounds all heels, and the big Bimmer’s somewhat droopy drawers styling has mellowed with age. That, or I just don’t care anymore. Is that wrong of me?

Either way, this one, in Jet Black over a black leather interior—remember, we’re going to get back to that—looks pretty well kept and alarmingly toy-like on its massive 21-inch factory wheels wrapped in what look to be a couple of loops of electrical tape in lieu of tires .

A lot of stuff has been blacked out here to accompany the emo paint and interior scheme. The mustaches atop the twin-kidney grilles have been painted black, a feature seemingly extended to the lamps above the headlights as well . Dark window tint and masks on the rear reflectors complete the formal ensemble.

One bit of nice whimsy here is the BMW badge on the boot lid. That seems to have had the white sections of the center painted orange, which matches the sweet fruit center of the Florida license plate below.

The interior looks to be in excellent shape, with just some minor use-related wear evident. And yes, while this is a six-speed car, there’s no sign of any clutch use in the seat squab . That must just be an Acura thing. On the downside, these cars come with BMW’s execrable iDrive infotainment system and a cup holder on the console that looks like it was stolen from an OB-GYN’s exam room.

Power here is provided by a 362 horsepower N62 V8. Based on the car’s model name you might think that to be a 5-litre, but in inexorable BMW logic, its displacement is actually only 4788 ccs. There’s a reasonable 138,000 miles on the car and the promise that everything “works as it should.” It’s not all beer and schnitzels here though. The seller does note the impending need for new brakes up front and perhaps more ominously, new coil packs.

Those upcoming expenses aside, the car is said to run and drive great. It also comes with a clean title and a history that is free of accidents, both valued attributes.

When this 650i was new, it would have cost you somewhere north of seventy thousand dollars to drive it off the lot. That was back when the styling was so off-putting to many that even if you had the cash you might have considered dropping it on a 911 or big Mercedes coupé instead. Now age has tempered both opinions on the E63’s aesthetic merit, and with a good bit of its life used up, its price.

The asking here is $6,900, or less than a 10th of that original MSRP. The question for you is whether that fraction is still going to be fractious.



What do you think, is this manual-equipped coupé a deal at that $6,900 asking? Or, is this a Six with a price that should be deep-sixed?

You decide!



Palm Beach, FL Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

