At $6,700, Could You Learn To Love This 1995 Chevy Corvette Z07?

The C4 Corvette doesn’t get the love it deserves, and that makes coupés like today’s Nice Price or No Dice Z07 all the more intriguing an investment. Will this flawed but well-fitted edition earn your love, and maybe even a buyer?

As we are all aware , fat, drunk, and stupid is no way for anyone to go through life. When it comes to cars, slow, dumb, and unfinished universally receives similar derision. At least that was the case with yesterday’s custom Cummins-powered 2008 Jeep Wrangler. I think the best takeaway from the comments on that tall-tired and worryingly under-powered truck was that it encapsulated everything wrong with 2020. At $22,000, it fell in a tsunami-like 96% No Dice loss as a result . Maybe the seller really should hit up the guy in Texas who wanted it for $34K?

That Jeep may not have been anybody’s cup of tea around here, but there is one marque we like that is still about as American as baseball, apple pie, and COVID-19 hot spots. When you think of uniquely American cars, what is that model that springs immediately to mind? Yes, the Little Tykes Cozy Coupé is certainly a viable answer, but for our purposes what we were going for today was Corvette.

Here we have just such a ‘Vette, a 1995 Corvette coupé rocking a lot of great options and what the seller hopes is a sale-friendly price tag.

These days, the C4 Corvettes sure seem like the best value option for getting into the Chevy sports car club. The model was a vast improvement over the sixties technologies of the preceding C3, but age and the fact that it wasn’t as good as the ensuing models means prices are presently suppressed even for decently kitted cars. Sure, if you want something like a Grand Sport or ZR1, you can expect to shell out some cash, but for more mainstream cars like this one, that’s not quite the case at the moment.

Let’s see what does makes this ‘Vette stand out if even a little bit. First off, the car has a pretty desirable color combination. Black, as you know, is the new black. Next up, it has the 300 horsepower LT1 V8 under its long, sexy hood, and that is paired with a six-speed stick for some row-yer-own fun.

Holding everything up is the Z07 suspension package. That includes higher-rate mono-leaf springs, fatter anti-sway bars, and bigger wheels. Like all Z07s, this car has the FX3 adjustable suspension package with its original Delco/Bilstein gas shocks although those are claimed to be out on disability .

Other issues here include some serious paint crazing on the rear bumper cap, some general rattiness on the black-painted factory wheels, and a roll-over headlamp that’s occasionally recalcitrant to do its thing .

There’s a lot to like here to make up for those minor misgivings, however. First off, the car only has 86,000 miles on the clock. The interior looks pretty good for those miles. The ad notes the recent addition of a pair of Iggee seat covers but claims the factory leather upholstery beneath to be in decent shape. The original Bose stereo is present and working as it should, and you get both solid and smoked roof panels to suit your mood above all that.

Mechanically, everything aside from the FX3 shocks seems to be working, and the car comes with new tires, brake rotors, and pads, and refreshed lube in the ZF trans.

The title is clean and the price tag reads $6,700. Is this a perfect car? No. Is it the most desirable Corvette you could lay your mitts on? Well, no to that too. I t is a pretty nicely kitted e dition and is apparently in decent driving condition to boot. Could that yin and yang add up to its $6,700 asking?

You decide!

Gainsville, FL Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Charles Martin (the owner, himself!) for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.