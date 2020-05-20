At $6,500, Could This 1988 Mary Kay Cadillac Allante Make You Pretty In The Pink?

Photo : Craigslist

The Mary Kay Cadillac has long been an iconic symbol of the MLM cosmetics brand. Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Allante is claimed to be just such a car, and a rare example that has seemingly escaped a respray. Let’s see if its price makes it worth a close-up.

Have you ever had an urge to delve into the exciting world of multi-level marketing? You know, something like Amway, Herbalife, or Mary Kay Cosmetics? Yeah, me neither.

The thing is, now you don’t have to. You can realize the fruits of no labor—at least as far as Mary Kay is concerned—with this 1988 Cadillac Allante. The car is painted in Mountain Laurel Pearl, better known as Mary Kay pink.

Now, Mary Kay Ash, founder, and pyramid point of her eponymous cosmetics empire, first cooked up the idea of a corporate Cadillac for her top salespeople way back in the 1960s. The cars were specially ordered from GM and then were leased by the cosmetics company for those top moneymakers.

Each was painted in some sort of Mary Kay pink and in the case of the Allante, that proved a sticking point between GM and Allante body maker, Pininfarina who balked at sullying their design work with what the Italian design house considered to be an unflattering hue.

Mary Kay prevailed and according to the ad, 52 such cars were built in ’88. Following the end of the lease, those were supposed to be repainted before being sold in the pre-owned market, but as evidenced by this 83,000-mile example, some made it out with their factory cosmetics intact.

If you dig that, then this might be the car for you. Under that paint lies the Pininfarina styling which has aged very well and in the car’s case seems to suffer no aesthetic issues aside from the debatable hue. The car comes with the aluminum hardtop as well as a soft top that’s said to be in solid shape.

Power for the car comes from a 170 horsepower 4.1-litre V8 and that is paired with a standard four-speed automatic. The ad claims all the mechanical systems to be in “great condition,” with the seller boasting of a recent 2-hour drive that was issue free.

The maroon-colored cabin is lurid in the extreme but at the same time a bit refreshing in comparison to your typically dull modern-day interiors. The leather on the seating surface is showing some wear and age, as are the digital displays in the center stack. That’s an endemic issue on this generation of GM cars with the liquid crystal displays and repair can be a challenge.

The instrument cluster is also digital, however, that seems to be in working order. A fun bit of nostalgia is the cassette player in the Symphony Sound stereo. That’s not the typical push-in/spit-out style but instead a front-facing door design like that on a boom box.

The ad notes a $3K spend on the paintwork last October which it is claimed makes the car really turn heads. If that seems like a ridiculous amount to spend on a car you’re planning to unload half a year later you’re not wrong. It seems, however, that this sale is being driven by financial realities, not cooling ardor.

If you presently have the desire to drive a Pink Cadillac as famously advocated by Bruce Springsteen in the song of the same name, then you’d want to show up with $6,500 in hand for this one, as that’s the asking price.

What do you think, is this rare (obviously) Mary Kay Allante worth that $6,500 asking as it sits? Or, do the details just not seem to “make up” to so much?

You decide!

Detroit, MI Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Steve from Michigan for the hookup!

