At $59,998, Could This 1995 Ferrari 456 GT Put Some Grand In Your Touring?

Photo : AutoTrader

Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Ferrari is being offered by a Mazda dealer who no doubt took it in trade for an equally desirable and sporty CX9. Let’s see if it’s priced to make one more trade.

When you think of BMW engines, you likely don’t think about triples, but that odd count is fitted to the brand’s technological tour de force the hybrid i8 sports car in service as a range extender for its electric drivetrain.

There’s a lot more in common between the present day i8 and the 1986 BMW k 75 motorcycle we looked at yesterday than just cylinder count. Both vehicles represent technical leaps and attempts to rewrite the norm of their respective eras. The jury’s still out on the i8, but in the case of the K 75, all the engineering that went into the series eventually made its way into the mainstream. That still makes the bike a unique ride, and at $2,900, that somewhat rough edition even looked like a good deal. Well, at least to the 59 percent of you who honored it with a Nice Price win.

Think about firsts and lasts for a moment. Do those really matter? Today’s 1995 Ferrari 456 GT represents a couple of lasts for the venerated Italian car maker’s wares. The large 2+2 grand tourer is the last V12 Ferrari model to use a single cylinder’s displacement—in this case, 456 ccs—as part of the model’s name. It’s also the last Ferrari to date to feature pop-up headlamps so pour out a 40 in honor of those.

The 456 debuted in 1992, in nominal replacement for the 412 which had ended production fully four-years earlier. That earlier model did have an enviable production run, having served in various guises as the marque’s grand touring standard-bearer for nearly 20 years. The 456 would fill that role until 2004 when it would be replaced by the ungainly four-seat 612 Scaglietti.

The 456 was and is a painfully handsome car. The Pininfarina-penned lines are credited to designer Pietro Camardella and recall the 365 BTB/4 Daytona coupe in the sweep of the side glass and its rear-end slope.



This one, in Verde Mugello Metallicoa over biscuit, is claimed to be just one of 11 produced in that combination in 1995. It’s offered by a Mazda dealer in the Bay Area and while the shop does have a number of semi-exotics on the lot, their description of the Ferrari’s 34,000 odo count as “LOW, LOW MILES!!!” betrays a seeming lack of full understanding of the brand and the durability of their products.

This is a GT edition, meaning it rocks a six-speed manual rather than more stately automatic. That, of course is worked through a lovely gated shift mechanism atop the wide center console.

Making the gearbox earn its pay is a Tipo F116 V12. That’s 5.5-litres sitting with an odd 65° between the banks and featuring double-overhead cams and 48 valves angrily opening and closing at the command of the driver’s right foot. That’s all good for a factory spec’d 436 horsepower.

A quick walk around via the dealer’s criminally lo-rez pictures still shows a car in pretty good shape. That Verde Mugello Metallicoa looks lovely and is fitting to the car’s elegant style. The interior shows some wear—note the scuffing on the driver’s seat lever—but seems completely serviceable as it sits.

Pop the bonnet and you’ll find an equally sedate-looking engine. There’s no carbon fiber this or red crinkle finish that in here to make you think you’re driving some extroverted yahoo’s ride. While under there, however, you will note that the headlamp buckets do not rise with the bonnet, a neat feature that might distract you from noticing what appears to be a replacement radiator slotted between them.

Despite that, the car looks to be all original. The dealer doesn’t go into detail as to the car’s overall condition, but does note that it’s a non-smoker car and that it comes with a clean title. The asking price is $59,998 and that gets you into the very exclusive club of Ferrari V12 owners. You’ll no doubt then need to start listening to yacht rock and deciding which side of the “Ok Boomer” divide you want to sit.

What’s your take on this 456 and that $59,998 price? Is that a fair deal for a Ferrari with so many firsts and lasts? Or, would that money be better spent on something a little more modern and perhaps less potentially finicky?

You decide!

