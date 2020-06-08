At $5,500, Would You Expect To Get The Royal Treatment With This 1998 Buick Regal GS?

Photo : Craigslist

Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Regal carries a venerated name, a posh interior, and, interestingly enough, a FWD supercharged V6. That puts it at the crossroads of Buick’s transition to its modern state. Let’s see if it s price can put it in your crosshairs.

Advertisement

Sir William Lyons changed the name of his car company from S.S. Cars Limited to Jaguar just after the end of WWII. This was a practical matter, as while the previous name had stood for Swallow Sidecars, the two-letter abbreviation had gained a negative connotation during the war due to its use by the Nazi Party for the Schutzstaffel, Hitler’s brutal paramilitary police force.

The Jaguar name has never had such a negative association. What reputation the company does have is for luxurious sports cars and saloons that, well, don’t always work the way they should. That reputation was evident in the comments on last Friday’s 2003 Jaguar XKR Coupé. At $15,000 the 400 horsepower, grand tourer garnered both accolades and warnings of potential future doom. In the end, sexy and sleek outran the naysayers, with the car earning an amazingly tight 50.32 percent Nice Price win.

Advertisement

That was one of the closest decisions in NPOCP history. Lucky for that Jag’s seller, we don’t employ an electoral college here.

Speaking of college, how many of you have grandparents who are completely oblivious to the debauchery and sloth you practiced during your school days? More importantly, what kind of car sits in those grandparents’ driveway? I’ll bet it’s something like this 1998 Buick Regal GS. Nice segue, huh?

Okay, it’s possible that your grandparents don’t have a Buick Regal, but if they did, wouldn’t i t be cool if they had the GS with its 240 horsepower supercharged 3.8-litre V6? You bet it would.

Advertisement

The Regal nameplate goes back to the Colonnade cars of the ‘70s but is perhaps best known for serving as the base for the hot shoe Grand National and GSX in the 19 80s.

Advertisement

Here, in FWD W platform mode, it’s a good bit tamer, but there’s enough old-school ‘Murican luxury style here to appeal to old farts of all ages. Not only that but with just 60,000 miles on the clock, this white over blue leather Buick appears to be one of the nicest survivors of that era as well.

The current Buick Regal is little more than a fancy Opel Insignia, and while there’s plenty to like about that vastly more tactile European heritage, it’s nowhere near as soft and cosseting as having the ride comfort afforded by pillowy seats and tires with actual sidewalls.

Advertisement

The bodywork here appears to be in excellent condition and is noted in the ad to be all original and with an accident-free history. Handsome factory alloys are wrapped in reasonably groovy Michelin tires, and those fill the wheel arches laudably. All the trim and badging appears intact, and there’s a jaunty double pinstripe dressing up each side. Fancy!

Advertisement

Pop open one of the doors and you’ll notice that the Regal has double weather seals, a nod to quelling road noise. The interior is prime ‘90s General Motors, with a simple layout, big buttons, and even bigger gaps between all the various panels. The car comes with dual-zone climate control, power almost everything, and a stereo with both CD and cassette along with the expected AM/ FM radio.

Advertisement

The passenger gets a pair of badges on their side of the dash. One reads Regal GS in an active -looking script. The other says Supercharged and that references the L67 Series II engine under the hood.

Advertisement

That features an Eton dual scroll supercharger driven off the right side of the motor and an intake sucking air in from the left. It’s all stock here and looks amazingly clean. It also makes the Regal GS a relatively quick car, with zero to sixty times a few ticks under 7 seconds. A four-speed automatic with set-it-and-forget-it console shifter plays back up.

Advertisement

The whole thing is said to run “extremely well” and to average 23 MPG around town. It comes with a clear title, two remote entry keyfobs, and a free early bird special at Applebee’s.

Okay, I’m kidding about the Applebee’s deal. Still, you could totally see this Regal parked at any number of Sysco-supplied eating establishments across America’s breadbasket.

Advertisement

The seller notes that this would be the perfect daily driver for anyone or a solid ride for a teen driver. I think it’s far too clean to waste on teenagers. Also, let them get their own supercharger. Punks.

Advertisement

As for the rest of us, we now need to decide on this Regal’s present value. The seller is asking $5,500 which is at the high-end for these models in our present-day market. It’s unlikely that you’ll find one as nice as this, however, and so it could theoretically command that premium.

Advertisement

What do you think, is this Regal worth that $5,500 asking? Or, is this a GS priced to not make you Give a Shit?

You decide!

Advertisement

Denver, CO Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOCP. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.