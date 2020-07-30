At $5,000, Would You Take A Victory Lap Of Luxury In This 1994 Jaguar XJ12?

Photo : Craigslist

There’s something inherently special about a 12-cylinder automobile, and today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Jag just so happens to be one of those special rides. Let’s see if its price brings that unique nature to the masses.

We looked at a 2016 Ford C-Max Energi yesterday, much to the chagrin of many of you. No, it was not the most exciting or compelling of rides, that is true. Also true is that excitement was never on Ford’s build list when putting together the plug-in people mover. That’s okay since the car has other attributes—comfort, convenience, and efficiency being among them—that would make for a decent daily driver. Add to that an extended warranty and $12,000 price and you have a winner. Well, a narrow 56 percent Nice Price winner at least.

That C-Max may have been great at economy and efficiency, but what if your life goals lean more on the side of enjoying decadence and stately luxury? What would you do in those circumstances?

Photo : Craigslist

Well, you might just go out and get yourself a car like this 1994 Jaguar XJ12. As it happens, it’s about as fancy and upper-crust a car as you might want. Part of that derives from its classic style and part from the unfettered power delivery of Jag’s wonderful 6-litre V12 engine that lives under its ample bonnet.

That engine required a major revamp of the XJ40’s engine bay as the car was originally designed to only hold Jag’s iconic inline-six. That made it a late addition to the XJ40 line and required an extended production run for the older Series III to keep a V12 in the company’s line up.

Photo : Craigslist

This Oyster Metallic over cream leather car represents the single model year the V12 XJ40 was offered in the U.S. The next year would see the revised X300 model, introduced under Ford’s ownership and representing a ton of changes both above and below the surface.

Based on its looks, this 93,000 mile XJ40, doesn’t need much to be changed. The paintwork, handsome silver alloy wheels, and glorious ‘80s-style glass brick headlamps all look to be as elegant and tidy as the day they left the factory. The car carries the proper Leaper above the black-bar grille as well as on badging on both flanks. Out back, there’s all the appropriate badging on the boot lid and that opens to reveal one of the big Jag’s most notable foibles, which is its comparatively small 12.2 cubic feet of cargo space.

Photo : Craigslist

That reverse-Tardis experience is mirrored in the interior which is tighter than the exterior dimensions might lead you to believe. It’s roomy enough, however, and luxurious as all get out. You get cream leather upholstery that is edged with contrasting coffee piping and that is matched with lovely real wood. There are pop-up picnic tables in the back and a center console that makes this a 4-seater only. You wouldn’t want to condemn anyone to a table-less center spot anyway, right?

According to the ad, the headliner has been replaced and the car carries an aftermarket Pioneer head unit. The quirky Jaguar J-Gate gear selector for the GM 4L80-E 4-speed automatic remains below that.

Photo : Craigslist

That transmission bolts to the 301 horsepower V12 and send its power back to an independently-sprung rear end with twin shocks on each side. If that seems extravagant you’re not paying attention. Everything about this car is extravagant, including its foibles.

That’s right, not everything is as unflustered as an afternoon tea here. The ad notes a number of minor quirks and issues, none of which should be a deal killer, and all of which should be expected if you are in any way familiar with the Jag brand.

Photo : Craigslist

Those include some fiddly interior electrics, a CHMSL that slows its actuation with use, and sunblind hooks that aren’t holding up their end of the bargain. The A/C is also said to suffer a rapid leak and there are minor signs of age in the paint and upholstery.

On the plus side, the self-leveling rear suspension has been given the heave-ho, replaced by steel springs. You also get new tires, battery, and an ABS accumulator that have all been added in the past 2 years. The title is clear and the reason given for selling is the typical too-much-on-my-plate excuse.

Photo : Craigslist

There’s no excuse for any of us not to weigh in on this luxurious Jag and its less than extravagant $5,000 price. That does seem to be pauper money for what looks to be a prince of a car.

Ah, but that’s up to you to decide, now isn’t it? What do you think, is this V12 Jag worth that $5,000 asking? Or, is that just the tip of the Jag-berg when it comes to a car like this?

You decide!

