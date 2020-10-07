At $45,000, Will This Twin Turbo 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Blow You Away?

Photo : Craigslist

Cadillac was once called the Standard of the World and yet as today’s Nice Price or No Dice CTS-V proves, standard just doesn’t cut it anymore. Let’s see what this custom twin-turbo monster might be worth.

Advertisement

You know what they say — lust never sleeps. Or maybe it’s rust? Either way, somebody’s going to be up all night. If you include yourself among those night owls, you could do worse than to spend the wee hours ogling, and no doubt rejuvenating, yesterday’s 1989 Lotus Esprit SE semi-super car. Many of you noted in the comments that the Esprit was an objet d’amour of your youth and at $24,900, fully 56 percent of you felt it worth consummating that emotion, giving the car a Nice Price win.

Love is a strong emotion, and my rule of thumb is to save its use for people rather than objects. I love my wife, I like and respect my Porsche.

Advertisement

One brand that seems to have inexplicably fallen from favor with the general car-buying populace is Cadillac. That’s not for want of trying on the marque’s part, as Cadillac has over the years attempted to reinvent itself many times. None of those efforts, however, has provided the firm footing the company so desperately seeks. That wasn’t always the case.

As a point in fact, in 1909, when Cadillac debuted as a newly inducted member of the General Motors clan, it had already established itself as — get ready for this — t he Standard of the World. That title honored the company’s Dewar Trophy win, which it claimed not for performance or luxury but for the standardization of its Model K’s construction.

Photo : Craigslist

Today we’re going to be looking at a 2011 Cadillac CTS-V c oupe, and in defiance of the marque’s historic reputation, there’s very little that’s standard on this twin-turbo monster.

Advertisement

First , let’s get to the basics. The second-generation Caddy CTS was built on the Sigma II platform, a derivative of GM’s global RWD Zeta design that originated in Australia. The c oupe body style debuted for the 2010 model year and was Cadillac’s first two-door since the Eldorado went el-dead-o in 2002. The CTS-V edition, with its rock ’ e m-sock ’e m supercharged LSA V8, debuted six months after the standard car.

Photo : Craigslist

Advertisement

That V-edition would prove to be the most aggressive and capable coupe Cadillac had ever offered. This custom car takes that aggression to a whole other level.

The car’s intent ions are broadcast in plain sight for everyone to see by way of the pop-top and louvered carbon fiber hood. That’s paired with the standard Black Diamond paint and a set of Weld wheels — oddly enough, 18-inch in front and 17s in the back. It all looks to be without notable flaw.

Advertisement

Photo : Craigslist

Beneath that extroverted hood beats the 6.2-liter V8 and that has been imbued with not one, but two deep-breathing Precision 6262 turbos. Those snails breathe through a ported LS3 intake manifold and aftermarket Trick Flow heads. The list of updates and improvements that let the engine do its thing is extensive. I won’t regurgitate it here. Suffice to say it all seems to work, as the seller claims 804 horsepower at the wheels along with 785 lb-ft of wheel torque. If the world ever needs to avert impending doom by shoving a meteor out of our path, this is the car to do it.

Advertisement

Photo : Craigslist

You may think that the massive corral of ponies is this car’s only attraction, but it has even more going for it. Among those attractions are a clean title and a modest 45k on the clock. The engine ECU is tuned to run on flex-fuel, and boost is controllable via a knob in the glove box. That gives your passenger something to do when you’re out picking off Camaros and Mustangs.

Advertisement

That passenger likely won’t be complaining about the accommodations either. The black leather cabin looks to be the best Caddy can do these days, with a good bit of carbon fiber trim thrown in and Cadillac crests adorning each sport seat’s backrest. Yes, the rear two seats do live in what must feel like the bottom of a well, but that’s what these coupe s are all about.

Photo : Craigslist

Advertisement

What we’re about is figuring out whether this custom Cadillac is worth its not insubstantial $45,000 asking price. The seller says there is “no rush to sell” and honestly, that’s probably the only thing about this car that isn’t a rush. Hell, it even spits fire like it’s the Batmobile or something.

What do you say, is this twin-turbo V worth that $45,000 asking? Or, does that price put this c oupe in the crapper?

Advertisement

You decide!

Advertisement

Houston, TX Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don H for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

